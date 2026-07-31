31 July 2026
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World Cup star Vozinha's Colo-Colo move delayed by paperwork issues

World football
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31 July 2026 10:45
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World Cup star Vozinha's Colo-Colo move delayed by paperwork issues

Cape Verde national team goalkeeper Vozinha has yet to arrive in Chile to complete his move to Colo-Colo.

İdman.Biz reports, citing AS, that the transfer of the 40-year-old goalkeeper remains on track despite a delay in his arrival.

Vozinha was initially expected to fly to Chile on Thursday but did not board the scheduled flight, prompting speculation that the deal with Colo-Colo could collapse.

However, the player's representatives have denied any problems in negotiations and explained that the delay is related to bureaucratic issues.

As Cape Verde does not have a Chilean consulate, the necessary documentation is being processed through Portugal. Vozinha does not hold Portuguese citizenship, which has made the procedure more time-consuming.

The paperwork is expected to be completed in the coming days, with the goalkeeper's representatives hoping he will be able to fly to Chile either on Friday or Sunday.

Vozinha is currently a free agent after his contract with Portuguese club Chaves expired this summer.

The veteran goalkeeper attracted significant international attention following his performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. His popularity surged during the tournament, making him the world's most-followed goalkeeper on social media.

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