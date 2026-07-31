31 July 2026
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Santos unveil Neymar bust at club museum

World football
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31 July 2026 14:21
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Santos unveil Neymar bust at club museum

Brazilian club Santos have unveiled a bust of forward Neymar at the club's museum in recognition of his contribution to the team's history.

İdman.Biz reports that the 34-year-old footballer reacted to the tribute with an emotional message on social media.

"Being part of Santos' history is a great honour! I thank God, my family and the entire Santos fan community who have supported me since my first steps. We had many great and unforgettable moments, but there were difficult times too, and you were always by my side during those moments," Neymar wrote.

Neymar is a product of the Santos academy and began his professional career with the Brazilian club. He returned to Santos in January 2025 after more than a decade away.

During his first spell with the club, Neymar established himself as one of world football's brightest talents and helped Santos win the Copa Libertadores in 2011 before moving to Barcelona in 2013.

Idman.Biz
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