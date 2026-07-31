31 July 2026
EN

Tension at Liverpool over captain's armband – VIDEO

World football
News
31 July 2026 17:16
71
Tension at Liverpool over captain's armband – VIDEO

Tension reportedly emerged between Liverpool midfielders Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai following the English club's friendly match in the United States.

İdman.Biz reports, citing Blikk, that the incident occurred after Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Wrexham in New York.

Szoboszlai started the match as captain but, when he was substituted in the 76th minute, handed the armband to defender Kostas Tsimikas.

Footage released after the match showed Jones engaged in an animated conversation first with Szoboszlai and then with Tsimikas. Fans have speculated that the disagreement was related to the captain's armband being given to Tsimikas rather than Jones.

However, neither the players involved nor Liverpool have officially commented on the reason for the exchange.

More extensive footage circulating on social media also attracted attention after Tsimikas was seen removing the captain's armband and throwing it to the ground.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Farid Gayibov: Baku's status as world sports capital was not a gift
17:51
World football

Farid Gayibov: Baku's status as world sports capital was not a gift

Azerbaijan's sports minister says the recognition is the result of years of work and the country's experience in hosting major international events
Roger Schmidt to replace Jurgen Klopp as Red Bull's global head of football
16:41
World football

Roger Schmidt to replace Jurgen Klopp as Red Bull's global head of football

The German specialist will take charge of the sporting development of Red Bull's global football network from October 1
Santos unveil Neymar bust at club museum
14:21
World football

Santos unveil Neymar bust at club museum

The Brazilian star described becoming part of the club's history as a "great honour"
AC Milan legend Franco Baresi dies aged 66
11:55
World football

AC Milan legend Franco Baresi dies aged 66

The iconic Italian defender spent his entire club career with the Rossoneri and won the 1982 World Cup with Italy.

World Cup star Vozinha's Colo-Colo move delayed by paperwork issues
10:45
World football

World Cup star Vozinha's Colo-Colo move delayed by paperwork issues

The Cape Verde goalkeeper has yet to arrive in Chile, but his representatives insist the transfer remains on track.

FIFA responds to UEFA boycott threat amid private investment row
10:10
World football

FIFA responds to UEFA boycott threat amid private investment row

World football's governing body insists that "nobody is selling football" and says the controversial FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal will not go ahead without majority support from its 211 member associations

Most read

FIFA responds after IFAB overturns Embolo red card decision
29 July 09:36
World football

FIFA responds after IFAB overturns Embolo red card decision

World football's governing body defends VAR interpretation following controversial Switzerland dismissal

Schweinsteiger recalls difficult period under Mourinho at Manchester United
29 July 12:41
World football

Schweinsteiger recalls difficult period under Mourinho at Manchester United

German legend reveals he was separated from first team and trained with youth players
Sabah's Polish barrier: How Azerbaijan changed the history of European duels
29 July 17:13
Azerbaijan football

Sabah's Polish barrier: How Azerbaijan changed the history of European duels

The history of European encounters with Polish clubs long went against Azerbaijani teams, but the trend has changed in recent years
Sabah become fourth Azerbaijani club to reach Champions League third qualifying round
29 July 11:33
Azerbaijan football

Sabah become fourth Azerbaijani club to reach Champions League third qualifying round

Baku side match achievements of Baku, Neftchi and Qarabag