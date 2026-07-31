Tension at Liverpool over captain's armband – VIDEO

Tension reportedly emerged between Liverpool midfielders Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai following the English club's friendly match in the United States.

İdman.Biz reports, citing Blikk, that the incident occurred after Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Wrexham in New York.

Szoboszlai started the match as captain but, when he was substituted in the 76th minute, handed the armband to defender Kostas Tsimikas.

Footage released after the match showed Jones engaged in an animated conversation first with Szoboszlai and then with Tsimikas. Fans have speculated that the disagreement was related to the captain's armband being given to Tsimikas rather than Jones.

However, neither the players involved nor Liverpool have officially commented on the reason for the exchange.

More extensive footage circulating on social media also attracted attention after Tsimikas was seen removing the captain's armband and throwing it to the ground.