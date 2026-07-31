Roger Schmidt to replace Jurgen Klopp as Red Bull's global head of football

Red Bull have chosen Roger Schmidt as Jurgen Klopp's successor as the company's global head of football.

İdman.Biz reports that the 59-year-old German specialist will officially take up his new position on October 1.

Schmidt will replace Klopp, who recently left the role to become head coach of the Germany national team.

The former Benfica coach is already well acquainted with Red Bull's football philosophy. He managed Red Bull Salzburg from 2012 to 2014 and is regarded as a specialist whose high-intensity, attacking and pressing-based approach closely matches the company's football model.

In his new role, Schmidt will oversee the sporting development of clubs within Red Bull's global network, including RB Leipzig, New York Red Bulls, Red Bull Salzburg, RB Bragantino and Omiya Ardija. His responsibilities will also extend to Leeds United and Paris FC, where Red Bull holds minority stakes.

Schmidt's most recent coaching job was at Benfica. He guided the Lisbon club to the Portuguese league title in the 2022/23 season and also led them to the Champions League quarter-finals. Since October 2025, he has worked as a football consultant in Japan's J.League.

Within Red Bull's management structure, Schmidt will be responsible for the sporting side of the football project, while Florian Scholz will continue to oversee its administrative operations.