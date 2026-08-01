1 August 2026
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UEFA demands Infantino's resignation, threatens vote of no confidence

World football
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1 August 2026 17:58
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UEFA demands Infantino's resignation, threatens vote of no confidence

All 55 European associations, including Azerbaijan, are reportedly ready to support the move against the FIFA president

UEFA is demanding the resignation of FIFA president Gianni Infantino, with Europe's governing body prepared to launch a vote of no confidence if he refuses to step down voluntarily, İdman.Biz reports.

According to The Telegraph, all 55 UEFA member associations, including Azerbaijan, are ready to back the motion. UEFA reportedly needs the support of only 43 national associations to formally initiate the process.

UEFA announced on Saturday morning that it had lost confidence in Infantino's leadership following the collapse of his controversial plan to sell a stake in the commercial rights of the FIFA World Cup and other FIFA competitions to private investors.

The crisis began after UEFA and all 55 of its member associations unanimously voted to boycott all FIFA competitions, including the men's and women's World Cups, if the proposal went ahead. The decision was taken at an emergency UEFA meeting in response to Infantino's plan to create FIFA Forward Enterprise and sell a minority stake in the commercial business surrounding FIFA competitions.

Facing overwhelming opposition from UEFA, as well as criticism from other confederations and senior figures within FIFA, Infantino eventually abandoned the project, acknowledging that it had created unacceptable divisions within world football.

The latest reports suggest UEFA now believes restoring confidence in FIFA will require a change of leadership, with a vote of no confidence remaining an option should Infantino decline to resign.

Idman.Biz
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