Sandro Tonali explains why he chose Tottenham over return to Italy

The Italy international says family, career and happiness influenced his decision

Italy international Sandro Tonali has explained why he decided to leave Newcastle United for Tottenham Hotspur instead of returning to Serie A, İdman.Biz reports.

The London club completed the signing of the midfielder in a deal worth £100 million, including bonuses.

"We wanted to return to Italy, but it wasn't financially possible. Italian clubs could have paid my salary, but they couldn't afford the transfer fee.

England was our choice, and here we found the best option for me, my career, my football, my happiness and my family. I spoke with two clubs. Just 10 or 15 minutes of conversation were enough for me to understand that Tottenham would be my next team," Tonali said.

The 26-year-old midfielder leaves Newcastle after two seasons in the Premier League and now begins a new chapter with Tottenham.