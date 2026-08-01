1 August 2026
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Bursaspor target Gabon defender to partner Toral Bayramov

Football
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1 August 2026 12:55
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Bursaspor target Gabon defender to partner Toral Bayramov

The Turkish club have submitted an official offer for Metz centre-back Michel Mboula

Turkish club Bursaspor are looking to strengthen their defense by signing Metz centre-back Michel Mboula, İdman.Biz reports.

According to French outlet L'Equipe, Bursaspor have submitted an official offer for the 23-year-old Gabon international, who is currently under contract with the Ligue 2 side.

Mboula was sidelined for part of last season due to injury but still made 16 appearances for Metz.

Born in 2003, the defender meets the Turkish First League's foreign U23 player quota. Standing 1.85 meters tall, Mboula primarily plays as a centre-back but is also capable of operating at left-back when required.

Before returning to Metz, Mboula spent the 2023/24 season and the first half of the 2024/25 campaign with Sanliurfaspor, where he scored two goals and provided three assists in 34 matches.

The Gabon international has also played for Moldovan club Dinamo-Auto Tiraspol and has earned 11 caps for his national team.

It should be noted that Bursaspor's squad includes Azerbaijan national team defender Toral Bayramov. The 25-year-old left-back joined the Turkish club this summer and is under contract until the summer of 2029.

Idman.Biz
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