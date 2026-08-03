New referee joins elite list as AFFA confirms officials for 2026/27 season

The Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) has approved its refereeing lists for the 2026/27 season.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing the organisation, the decision was made at a meeting of the Referees Committee, which confirmed a total of 15 elite referees. The only new addition to the top-tier category is Vugar Hasanli.

The committee also approved a list of 19 elite assistant referees, as well as referee inspectors for the upcoming season.

During the meeting, members reviewed recent amendments to the Laws of the Game along with new recommendations issued by AFFA, UEFA and the International Football Association Board (IFAB). The committee also outlined its key objectives, refereeing standards and performance requirements for the new campaign.

Elite referees

Aliyar Aghayev (FIFA)

Elchin Masiyev (FIFA)

Kamal Umudlu (FIFA)

Ingilab Mammadov

Ravan Gamzazade

Farid Hajiyev

Tural Gurbanov (FIFA)

Rashad Ahmadov

Javid Jalilov

Nijat Ismayilli

Rauf Jabarov

Ali Aliyev

Elvin Bayramov

Kamranbek Rahimov

Vugar Hasanli (new)

Elite assistant referees