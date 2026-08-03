3 August 2026
EN

New referee joins elite list as AFFA confirms officials for 2026/27 season

Azerbaijan football
News
3 August 2026 13:08
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New referee joins elite list as AFFA confirms officials for 2026/27 season

The Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) has approved its refereeing lists for the 2026/27 season.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing the organisation, the decision was made at a meeting of the Referees Committee, which confirmed a total of 15 elite referees. The only new addition to the top-tier category is Vugar Hasanli.

The committee also approved a list of 19 elite assistant referees, as well as referee inspectors for the upcoming season.

During the meeting, members reviewed recent amendments to the Laws of the Game along with new recommendations issued by AFFA, UEFA and the International Football Association Board (IFAB). The committee also outlined its key objectives, refereeing standards and performance requirements for the new campaign.

Elite referees

  • Aliyar Aghayev (FIFA)
  • Elchin Masiyev (FIFA)
  • Kamal Umudlu (FIFA)
  • Ingilab Mammadov
  • Ravan Gamzazade
  • Farid Hajiyev
  • Tural Gurbanov (FIFA)
  • Rashad Ahmadov
  • Javid Jalilov
  • Nijat Ismayilli
  • Rauf Jabarov
  • Ali Aliyev
  • Elvin Bayramov
  • Kamranbek Rahimov
  • Vugar Hasanli (new)

Elite assistant referees

  • Zeynal Zeynalov (FIFA)
  • Akif Amirali (FIFA)
  • Elshad Abdullayev (FIFA)
  • Parvin Talibov (FIFA)
  • Namig Huseynov (FIFA)
  • Vusal Mammadov (FIFA)
  • Kamran Bayramov
  • Muslim Aliyev
  • Ragil Ramazanov
  • Rahman Imami
  • Jamil Guliyev (FIFA)
  • Eyub Ibrahimov
  • Shirmammad Mammadov
  • Zohrab Abbasov
  • Teymur Teymurov
  • Asiman Azizli (FIFA)
  • Kerim Zeynalov
  • Tarlan Talibzade
  • Gulnura Akbarzade (FIFA)
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