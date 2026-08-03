Kevin De Bruyne could join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Inter Miami have renewed their interest in signing Napoli midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, reports İdman.Biz, citing Sports Illustrated,

The Florida-based club are reportedly considering a move for the 35-year-old Belgian, with a transfer to Major League Soccer now said to be a more attractive option for the veteran playmaker than it had been previously.

Should De Bruyne leave Napoli, he is expected to open talks with Inter Miami, who are eager to pair him with a star-studded squad featuring Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Casemiro and Rodrigo De Paul.

De Bruyne has also attracted interest from MLS clubs San Diego FC and Chicago Fire, while Turkish champions Galatasaray have recently been linked with the Belgian international as well.

The midfielder is under contract with Napoli until the summer of 2027. According to Transfermarkt, his current market value is estimated at €8 million (AZN 15.7 million).