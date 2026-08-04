Reports reveal alleged date and venue for Ronaldo's wedding

Foreign media have reported that Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are set to marry on August 8, although neither has officially confirmed the date or the ceremony, as reported by İdman.Biz, citing digirpt.com.

According to the reports, the wedding is expected to take place on Ronaldo's home island of Madeira, Portugal. The ceremony is reportedly planned at Funchal Cathedral, followed by a reception at the Savoy Palace hotel.

However, there is an important caveat: neither Ronaldo nor Rodríguez has publicly confirmed the date, venue or guest list. At this stage, the reports remain unverified media speculation rather than an official announcement.

The alleged plans suggest the couple have chosen Funchal, Ronaldo's birthplace, for a private ceremony attended by family members, close friends and figures from the football world.

Madeira has long been considered a likely location for the wedding because of Ronaldo's close ties to the island, where his museum is located and the local airport bears his name. Even so, those connections do not confirm that the ceremony will be held there.

Neither Ronaldo's nor Rodríguez's official social media accounts contain any wedding announcement, preparations or invitations for August 8, and their representatives have also remained silent on the matter.

The latest reports emerged only days after a different rumour circulated online claiming the wedding would take place on August 1 at Quinta da Regaleira in Portugal. Spanish magazine HOLA! later dismissed the widely shared invitation as fake.

Ronaldo and Rodríguez did confirm their engagement in August 2025, when Rodríguez shared a photo of her engagement ring. The couple, who have been together since 2016 after meeting in Madrid, have repeatedly said they intend to marry but have never announced a wedding date.

For now, August 8, Funchal and the Savoy Palace remain media claims rather than confirmed facts. Any official confirmation is expected to come directly from the couple or their representatives.