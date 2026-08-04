4 August 2026
EN

Reports reveal alleged date and venue for Ronaldo's wedding

Football
News
4 August 2026 11:07
36
Reports reveal alleged date and venue for Ronaldo's wedding

Foreign media have reported that Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are set to marry on August 8, although neither has officially confirmed the date or the ceremony, as reported by İdman.Biz, citing digirpt.com.

According to the reports, the wedding is expected to take place on Ronaldo's home island of Madeira, Portugal. The ceremony is reportedly planned at Funchal Cathedral, followed by a reception at the Savoy Palace hotel.

However, there is an important caveat: neither Ronaldo nor Rodríguez has publicly confirmed the date, venue or guest list. At this stage, the reports remain unverified media speculation rather than an official announcement.

The alleged plans suggest the couple have chosen Funchal, Ronaldo's birthplace, for a private ceremony attended by family members, close friends and figures from the football world.

Madeira has long been considered a likely location for the wedding because of Ronaldo's close ties to the island, where his museum is located and the local airport bears his name. Even so, those connections do not confirm that the ceremony will be held there.

Neither Ronaldo's nor Rodríguez's official social media accounts contain any wedding announcement, preparations or invitations for August 8, and their representatives have also remained silent on the matter.

The latest reports emerged only days after a different rumour circulated online claiming the wedding would take place on August 1 at Quinta da Regaleira in Portugal. Spanish magazine HOLA! later dismissed the widely shared invitation as fake.

Ronaldo and Rodríguez did confirm their engagement in August 2025, when Rodríguez shared a photo of her engagement ring. The couple, who have been together since 2016 after meeting in Madrid, have repeatedly said they intend to marry but have never announced a wedding date.

For now, August 8, Funchal and the Savoy Palace remain media claims rather than confirmed facts. Any official confirmation is expected to come directly from the couple or their representatives.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Former Neftchi striker set for Turkish Super Lig move
10:33
Football

Former Neftchi striker set for Turkish Super Lig move

Mateus Saldanha is close to joining Gençlerbirliği as the Ankara club continues negotiations with Al Wasl
Newcastle sign Czech goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek
3 August 18:20
World football

Newcastle sign Czech goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek

The 24-year-old joins the Premier League club from Braga on a long-term contract until 2031
Fenerbahçe open talks to sign Ismaila Sarr
3 August 17:50
World football

Fenerbahçe open talks to sign Ismaila Sarr

The Turkish giants have reportedly contacted Crystal Palace over a move for the Senegal international
Qarabag discover potential Conference League play-off opponents
3 August 17:15
Football

Qarabag discover potential Conference League play-off opponents

The Azerbaijani champions would face either Twente or DAC 1904 if they eliminate Dynamo Kyiv
Sabah discover potential Europa League play-off opponents
3 August 16:55
Football

Sabah discover potential Europa League play-off opponents

The Azerbaijani club would face Benfica or Hearts if they are eliminated by Aarhus in the Champions League qualifiers
Louis van Gaal open to fourth spell as Netherlands head coach
3 August 16:02
World football

Louis van Gaal open to fourth spell as Netherlands head coach

The 74-year-old says his health would allow a return if the Dutch FA approaches him

Most read

PSG ready to outbid Barcelona rivals for Ferran Torres
1 August 16:50
World football

PSG ready to outbid Barcelona rivals for Ferran Torres

The French champions have reportedly offered the Spain forward a lucrative five-year contract
Kevin De Bruyne could join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami
3 August 10:09
World football

Kevin De Bruyne could join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

The MLS side have reportedly revived their interest in the Napoli midfielder as a potential star signing
UEFA demands Infantino's resignation, threatens vote of no confidence
1 August 17:58
World football

UEFA demands Infantino's resignation, threatens vote of no confidence

All 55 European associations, including Azerbaijan, are reportedly ready to support the move against the FIFA president
Sandro Tonali explains why he chose Tottenham over return to Italy
1 August 14:33
World football

Sandro Tonali explains why he chose Tottenham over return to Italy

The Italy international says family, career and happiness influenced his decision