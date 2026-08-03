Qarabag discover potential Conference League play-off opponents

Qarabag's potential opponents in the UEFA Conference League qualifying play-off round have been determined, İdman.Biz reports.

The draw for the UEFA Conference League play-off round has taken place in Nyon, Switzerland.

If Qarabag overcome Ukraine's Dynamo Kyiv in the third qualifying round, they will face the winners of the tie between Dutch side Twente and Slovakia's DAC 1904 in the play-offs.

The first legs of the UEFA Conference League play-off round will be played on August 20, with the return matches scheduled for August 27.