3 August 2026
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Newcastle sign Czech goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek

World football
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3 August 2026 18:20
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Newcastle sign Czech goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek

Newcastle United have completed the signing of Czech goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the 24-year-old has signed a contract that will keep him at the Premier League club until 2031.

According to foreign media reports, Newcastle paid £25.7 million to Braga to secure the transfer.

Hornicek was part of the Czech Republic squad at the 2026 FIFA World Cup but remained an unused substitute in all three of his country's matches.

Last season, the goalkeeper made 55 appearances for Braga in all competitions, conceding 51 goals while keeping 24 clean sheets.

Idman.Biz
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