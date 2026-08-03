3 August 2026
EN

Fenerbahçe open talks to sign Ismaila Sarr

World football
News
3 August 2026 17:50
33
Fenerbahçe open talks to sign Ismaila Sarr

Fenerbahçe have opened negotiations to sign Crystal Palace forward Ismaila Sarr.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing transfer insider Nicolo Schira, the Istanbul club have already made contact with the Premier League side regarding a potential transfer for the 28-year-old Senegal international.

Sarr has been with Crystal Palace since the summer of 2024, when he joined from Marseille. His contract with the London club runs until the summer of 2029.

Last season, the winger made 45 appearances in all competitions, scoring 21 goals and providing one assist.

Sarr particularly excelled in the UEFA Conference League, where he scored nine goals to finish as the competition's top scorer. He was also named the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League Player of the Season by UEFA's Technical Observer Group after helping Crystal Palace lift the first major European trophy in the club's history.

In the first leg of the semi-final against Shakhtar Donetsk, Sarr found the net after just 21 seconds, setting a new record for the fastest goal in UEFA Conference League history.

The Senegal international also impressed at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, contributing four goals and one assist.

Earlier in his career, Sarr also played for Metz, Rennes and Watford.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Newcastle sign Czech goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek
18:20
World football

Newcastle sign Czech goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek

The 24-year-old joins the Premier League club from Braga on a long-term contract until 2031
Louis van Gaal open to fourth spell as Netherlands head coach
16:02
World football

Louis van Gaal open to fourth spell as Netherlands head coach

The 74-year-old says his health would allow a return if the Dutch FA approaches him
2029 Club World Cup faces uncertainty
11:56
World football

2029 Club World Cup faces uncertainty

FIFA has yet to secure an agreement with Europe's top clubs, while the host nation also remains undecided
Kevin De Bruyne could join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami
10:09
World football

Kevin De Bruyne could join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

The MLS side have reportedly revived their interest in the Napoli midfielder as a potential star signing
UEFA demands Infantino's resignation, threatens vote of no confidence
1 August 17:58
World football

UEFA demands Infantino's resignation, threatens vote of no confidence

All 55 European associations, including Azerbaijan, are reportedly ready to support the move against the FIFA president
PSG ready to outbid Barcelona rivals for Ferran Torres
1 August 16:50
World football

PSG ready to outbid Barcelona rivals for Ferran Torres

The French champions have reportedly offered the Spain forward a lucrative five-year contract

Most read

PSG ready to outbid Barcelona rivals for Ferran Torres
1 August 16:50
World football

PSG ready to outbid Barcelona rivals for Ferran Torres

The French champions have reportedly offered the Spain forward a lucrative five-year contract
Inter Miami provide Messi update ahead of match against Akhundzade's Columbus Crew
1 August 09:40
World football

Inter Miami provide Messi update ahead of match against Akhundzade's Columbus Crew

Inter Miami's interim head coach says no final decision has been made on the Argentine's participation
UEFA demands Infantino's resignation, threatens vote of no confidence
1 August 17:58
World football

UEFA demands Infantino's resignation, threatens vote of no confidence

All 55 European associations, including Azerbaijan, are reportedly ready to support the move against the FIFA president
Kevin De Bruyne could join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami
10:09
World football

Kevin De Bruyne could join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

The MLS side have reportedly revived their interest in the Napoli midfielder as a potential star signing