Fenerbahçe open talks to sign Ismaila Sarr

Fenerbahçe have opened negotiations to sign Crystal Palace forward Ismaila Sarr.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing transfer insider Nicolo Schira, the Istanbul club have already made contact with the Premier League side regarding a potential transfer for the 28-year-old Senegal international.

Sarr has been with Crystal Palace since the summer of 2024, when he joined from Marseille. His contract with the London club runs until the summer of 2029.

Last season, the winger made 45 appearances in all competitions, scoring 21 goals and providing one assist.

Sarr particularly excelled in the UEFA Conference League, where he scored nine goals to finish as the competition's top scorer. He was also named the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League Player of the Season by UEFA's Technical Observer Group after helping Crystal Palace lift the first major European trophy in the club's history.

In the first leg of the semi-final against Shakhtar Donetsk, Sarr found the net after just 21 seconds, setting a new record for the fastest goal in UEFA Conference League history.

The Senegal international also impressed at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, contributing four goals and one assist.

Earlier in his career, Sarr also played for Metz, Rennes and Watford.