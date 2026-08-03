Louis van Gaal open to fourth spell as Netherlands head coach

Louis van Gaal is open to returning as head coach of the Netherlands national team for a fourth spell.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing De Telegraaf, the 74-year-old's health has improved to the point where he is capable of returning to coaching, although taking charge of the national team is not currently his primary objective.

Van Gaal would be willing to enter discussions if the Royal Dutch Football Association expresses interest in bringing him back.

The experienced coach is familiar with most of the current Netherlands squad and continues to closely follow international football.

Van Gaal previously managed the Dutch national team in three separate spells: from 2000 to 2001, from 2012 to 2014, and from 2021 to 2022.