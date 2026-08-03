3 August 2026
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2029 Club World Cup faces uncertainty

World football
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3 August 2026 11:56
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2029 Club World Cup faces uncertainty

The 2029 FIFA Club World Cup could be in doubt.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing the Daily Express, FIFA has not yet reached an agreement with Europe's leading clubs regarding their participation in the tournament.

The host nation has also yet to be selected. Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Germany, Mexico and England have all expressed interest in staging the competition, while Qatar and the United States are currently considered the leading candidates.

The previous edition of the expanded 32-team Club World Cup was held in the United States from June 14 to July 13, 2025. Chelsea claimed the title by defeating Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 in the final.

Idman.Biz
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