Sabah discover potential Europa League play-off opponents

The draw for the UEFA Europa League play-off round has taken place in Nyon, Switzerland, İdman.Biz reports.

If Sabah lose to Danish side Aarhus in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, they will drop into the Europa League play-offs, where they would face the winners of the tie between Benfica and Hearts.

The full draw is as follows:

KuPS / Universitatea Craiova vs Ararat-Armenia / Celje

Hapoel Be'er Sheva / Red Star Belgrade vs Viktoria Plzeň

Mjällby / Slovan Bratislava vs Pafos / Salzburg

Levski / Kairat vs PAOK / Anderlecht

Hradec Králové / Beşiktaş vs Dinamo Zagreb / Kauno Žalgiris

Benfica / Hearts vs Aarhus / Sabah

Other ties

Trabzonspor vs Ferencváros / Górnik

Sint-Truiden vs Lincoln Red Imps / Omonia

Shamrock Rovers / Egnatia vs Lillestrøm

Jagiellonia / Rangers vs Larne / Iberia

Lech Poznań / KÍ Klaksvík vs Thun / Víkingur

OFI vs Maccabi Tel Aviv / CSKA Sofia

The first legs of the play-off round will be played on August 20, with the return fixtures scheduled for August 27.

The winners will qualify for the UEFA Europa League league phase, while the losing teams will continue their European campaign in the UEFA Conference League league phase.