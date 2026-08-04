Marc-André ter Stegen joins Ajax on loan from Barcelona

Marc-André ter Stegen will continue his career at Dutch side Ajax, as reported by İdman.Biz.

The Amsterdam club has officially announced the signing of the 34-year-old goalkeeper on loan from Barcelona until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Ter Stegen spent the second half of last season on loan at fellow Spanish club Girona. His contract with Barcelona runs until the summer of 2028.

Ajax finished fifth in the 2025/26 Eredivisie season with 56 points, recording 14 wins, 14 draws and six defeats in 34 league matches.