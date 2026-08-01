1 August 2026
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Dangerous southpaw and brutal weight cut: What awaits Tofiq Musayev at UFC Belgrade? - VIDEO

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1 August 2026 16:17
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Dangerous southpaw and brutal weight cut: What awaits Tofiq Musayev at UFC Belgrade?

The biggest question is whether the Azerbaijani fighter has fully recovered from a draining weight cut

Azerbaijani lightweight Tofiq Musayev will make his third UFC appearance today when he faces Slovakia's Ludovit Klein at UFC Fight Night in Belgrade, Serbia, İdman.Biz reports.

The bout is expected to begin at approximately 19:00 Baku time.

Both fighters successfully made weight for the lightweight contest, officially weighing around 70.5 kg. However, Musayev's condition during the weigh-in immediately became one of the biggest talking points.

The Azerbaijani looked severely drained, struggled to keep his balance and needed assistance leaving the stage. The footage suggested that the final stages of his weight cut had taken a heavy toll.

That raises perhaps the most important question heading into the fight: how much has Musayev recovered?

His style is built around explosive power, physical strength and relentless pressure. If his body has not fully recovered from dehydration, maintaining that intensity over three rounds could become a major challenge.

Musayev enters the contest with a professional record of 23 wins and six defeats. He is 1-1 in the UFC.

His promotional debut came in Baku last year, where he lost to Kyrgyzstan's Myktybek Orolbay via first-round submission. He bounced back impressively in his next outing, defeating Ignacio Bahamondes by unanimous decision.

That victory showcased Musayev's toughness. After being dropped early, he recovered quickly, turned the fight around with relentless pressure, clinch work and wrestling, and later revealed that he had competed with a broken hand.

Power remains Musayev's greatest weapon. Fourteen of his victories have come by first-round knockout, and he is particularly dangerous during exchanges. He combines heavy right hands with powerful body shots and can inflict serious damage once the fight reaches the ground.

His physical strength in the clinch could also be a decisive factor. Constant pressure against the fence, mixing striking with takedown attempts, may be the most effective strategy against Klein, preventing the Slovak from settling into his preferred technical rhythm.

Musayev does have vulnerabilities. At times he attacks too aggressively and leaves openings for counters. Four of his six career defeats have come by submission, meaning positional discipline on the ground will be essential.

Klein brings a professional record of 24 wins, five losses and one draw. He has considerably more UFC experience than Musayev, compiling an 8-3-1 record inside the Octagon.

The Slovak is a well-rounded and technically polished fighter. Fighting from a southpaw stance, he possesses excellent speed, a sharp straight left hand and dangerous kicking techniques. Klein is comfortable both leading and countering and is capable of mixing in takedowns.

His last two fights came against Polish opponents. He first lost a unanimous decision to Mateusz Gamrot, whose relentless wrestling and pressure neutralized Klein's striking.

He then earned a majority decision over Mateusz Rebecki despite suffering a broken right ankle in the third round. Klein fought through the injury until the final horn, remained seated when the decision was announced and was later carried out of the arena on a stretcher.

That moment, much like Musayev's broken hand against Bahamondes, highlights the determination of both men. Neither fighter is known for looking for a way out, even under extreme circumstances.

Klein also owns a slight physical advantage. His reach measures approximately 183 cm compared to Musayev's 175 cm, allowing him to control distance with straight punches while avoiding dangerous exchanges.

However, the Slovak has looked less effective when opponents force him backwards and deny him space. The Gamrot fight demonstrated that sustained pressure, clinch work and the constant threat of wrestling can significantly reduce his offensive output.

Overall, Klein enters the fight as a slight favorite. He is younger, more experienced at UFC level and arguably the more technically complete fighter. Musayev's difficult weight cut also creates legitimate concerns.

Yet Musayev possesses the kind of knockout power capable of overturning any prediction. He does not need many clean shots to change the course of a fight. If he has recovered well and can impose his trademark pressure from the opening bell, his chances of victory increase significantly.

The opening round may ultimately provide the answer. It will quickly reveal whether Musayev has overcome the effects of his weight cut. If the Azerbaijani still has his usual explosiveness and physicality, fans could be in for one of the most intense and entertaining fights of the night.

Teymur Tushiyev
Idman.Biz
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