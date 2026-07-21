Ilia Topuria fan reveals she bought $13,700 stool, not Paddy Pimblett

A fan of Ilia Topuria has revealed that she, not Paddy Pimblett, purchased the stool used by the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion during his fight against Justin Gaethje at the White House event, İdman.Biz reports.

Pimblett had earlier posted a photo on social media showing himself holding a red stool and captioned it: “Collector’s item”.

However, a Topuria supporter named Jessica later published a video presenting evidence that she was the actual buyer of the stool used by the Spanish-Georgian fighter at UFC Freedom 250.

“I bought it, not Paddy or anyone else. I am a huge Ilia fan and bought the stool specifically so Paddy could not get it and use it against him. But as you can see, it still came to this”, she said.

The stool, which Topuria sat on before his corner stopped the fight, was sold for $13,700.

The incident attracted attention because of the long-running rivalry between Topuria and Pimblett, who have repeatedly exchanged insults and challenges in public.