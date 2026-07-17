20 July 2026
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Azerbaijan MMA vice-president questions level of professional fighters

MMA
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17 July 2026 15:14
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Azerbaijan MMA vice-president questions level of professional fighters

Azerbaijan MMA Federation vice-president Shahriyar Abbasov has admitted he is reconsidering plans to launch the country's first professional MMA Grand Prix because of the low standard of fighters applying to compete.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the tournament is scheduled to begin on September 27 and is intended to become a monthly event, giving Azerbaijani fighters regular opportunities to build professional records and gain competitive experience.

However, Abbasov believes the current level of professional MMA in the country falls well below expectations.

"Registration is ongoing, but the fighters are in very poor condition. Honestly, I don't even feel like holding the tournament anymore. We'll see if we can find at least ten competitive matchups. We want to start at a high level, not like this," he said to İdman.Biz.

According to Abbasov, the main reason is the insufficient development of amateur MMA in Azerbaijan. He stressed that athletes need more domestic competitions and regular participation in European and World Championships to build a strong foundation before turning professional.

The federation official also argued that Azerbaijan should work more closely with the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF), which he described as the world's leading amateur MMA organization supported by the UFC.

"Many countries, including our neighbours, have built their systems through IMMAF. Yet Azerbaijan still hasn't produced a men's IMMAF world champion. Instead, attention is being given to much weaker international organizations," Abbasov said.

He added that professional MMA also needs its own domestic platform so experienced fighters can gradually progress to major international promotions, including the UFC.

Abbasov revealed that a final decision on whether the inaugural professional Grand Prix will take place is expected in mid-August. Even if the event is postponed, he said the federation will continue focusing on developing amateur MMA.

Leyla Eminova
Idman.Biz
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