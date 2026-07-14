15 July 2026
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Dana White comments on Dustin Poirier's arrest

MMA
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14 July 2026 17:13
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Dana White comments on Dustin Poirier's arrest

UFC CEO Dana White has commented on the arrest of former lightweight title challenger Dustin Poirier.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the incident took place at an airport in Atlanta in late June. Poirier was reportedly arrested after allegedly threatening a police officer while under the influence of alcohol.

White said the UFC does not discuss such matters publicly but emphasized that the organization provides support to former athletes dealing with personal difficulties.

"We don't talk publicly about these kinds of issues. But yes, we are taking steps similar to the support system WWE has for its former athletes. We care about all of our fighters who face problems. Believe me, there are many of them," White said.

Poirier, one of the most accomplished lightweights of his generation, challenged for the UFC lightweight title on multiple occasions and has earned victories over several former champions during his career. He has also previously spoken openly about his struggles with gambling addiction.

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