McGregor and Holloway separated after heated UFC 329 face-off - VIDEO

Former UFC champions Conor McGregor and Max Holloway were involved in a heated face-off ahead of UFC 329, İdman.Biz reports.

The incident took place after the event's pre-fight press conference. During the staredown, McGregor became aggressive, removing Holloway's sunglasses and throwing them to the floor before stepping toward his opponent. UFC president Dana White and security personnel quickly intervened to separate the fighters before the situation escalated.

McGregor and Holloway are set to headline UFC 329 on July 11 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Their highly anticipated rematch will take place in the welterweight division and marks one of the biggest fights of the year for the promotion.

The bout will also mark McGregor's long-awaited return to the Octagon, as the 37-year-old former featherweight and lightweight champion has not competed since 2021. Holloway, 34, is a former UFC featherweight champion and remains one of the organization's most accomplished fighters.

The rivals first met at UFC Fight Night 26 in August 2013. McGregor earned a unanimous decision victory after three rounds, handing Holloway one of the earliest defeats of his UFC career. More than a decade later, the two stars will renew their rivalry on one of the sport's biggest stages.