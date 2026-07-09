9 July 2026
EN

McGregor ranks Khabib only ninth in his list of UFC's greatest fighters

MMA
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9 July 2026 17:20
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McGregor ranks Khabib only ninth in his list of UFC's greatest fighters

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has revealed his list of the 10 greatest fighters in UFC history, placing longtime rival Khabib Nurmagomedov only ninth.

As reported by İdman.Biz, McGregor shared his rankings during an interview on the Complex YouTube channel.

The Irishman ranked himself first, followed by Anderson Silva, Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Valentina Shevchenko, Amanda Nunes, Islam Makhachev, Daniel Cormier, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Alexander Volkanovski.

McGregor's decision to rank Nurmagomedov only ninth is likely to attract attention given the heated rivalry between the two former champions. Their clash at UFC 229 in 2018 remains one of the biggest fights in MMA history, with Nurmagomedov defeating McGregor by submission before retiring undefeated with a 29-0 professional record.

The 37-year-old Irishman is set to return to the Octagon in the main event of UFC 329 on the night of July 12, where he will face American star Max Holloway in a welterweight bout.

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