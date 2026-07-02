TKO Group reveals impressive global figures for UFC Fight Night Baku

TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), has released the official results and key performance figures for UFC Fight Night Baku, İdman.Biz reports, citing the Baku City Circuit Operations Company.

According to the organizers, the event was a major success, with the National Gymnastics Arena sold out and the tournament delivering outstanding results across digital platforms.

Content published on UFC's official social media accounts generated more than 612.9 million impressions, while videos related to the event amassed 297.3 million views.

Throughout fight week, UFC's official Instagram account, which has more than 50 million followers, shared daily updates from Baku, showcasing the fighters, preparations and behind-the-scenes moments to a global audience.

For the first time, a UFC event held in Baku was broadcast live on Paramount+, one of the world's largest streaming platforms, which has nearly 80 million subscribers worldwide. The tournament attracted almost 11,000 spectators from 72 countries, while 114 local and international media representatives covered the event.

UFC Fight Night Baku took place on June 27. Azerbaijan's Tahir Abdullayev defeated Brazil's Jefferson Nascimento, Farman Hasanov earned a victory over American Eric Nolan, while Nazim Sadykhov lost to Brazil's Mateus Camilo. In the main event, Rafael Fiziev defeated Mexico's Manuel Torres to cap off a memorable night for the home crowd.