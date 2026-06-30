30 June 2026
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Tofiq Musayev: "I am proud of everyone who raises Azerbaijan's flag with honor"

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30 June 2026 13:12
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Tofiq Musayev: "I am proud of everyone who raises Azerbaijan's flag with honor"

Azerbaijani UFC fighter Tofiq Musayev has praised his compatriots for their performances at UFC Fight Night Baku while providing an update on his own preparations for his upcoming fight, İdman.Biz reports.

Musayev commented on the performances of Azerbaijani fighters Tahir Abdullaev, Farman Hasanov, Nazim Sadykhov and Rafael Fiziev at the event. Three of the four representatives claimed victories, with only Sadykhov suffering a defeat.

"I am proud of everyone who raises our country's flag with honor and dignity. I wish every fighter success in their career," Musayev told apasport.az.

The experienced lightweight also said his preparations for his next UFC appearance are progressing according to plan.

"Everything is going well, thanks to Allah. Inshallah, our hard work will not be in vain," he said.

Musayev made his successful UFC debut earlier this year, defeating Chile's Ignacio Bahamondes by technical knockout on March 28 in Seattle. He is scheduled to return to the Octagon on August 1 at UFC Fight Night in Serbia, where he will face Slovakia's Ľudovít Klein.

UFC Fight Night Baku marked another milestone for Azerbaijani MMA, with four local fighters competing on the same UFC card for the first time. The event further highlighted the country's growing presence in the world's leading mixed martial arts promotion.

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