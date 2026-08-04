Tofiq Musayev breaks into UFC lightweight Meta rankings top 15 - PHOTO

Azerbaijani UFC fighter Tofiq Musayev has broken into the top 15 of the lightweight Meta Rankings, as reported by İdman.Biz.

The updated rankings place the 36-year-old in 14th, behind Rafael Fiziev and ahead of Grant Dawson.

Musayev's rise follows his victory over Ľudovít Klein at UFC Belgrade, where he stopped the Slovak fighter by technical knockout at 4:07 of the second round.

It marked Musayev's second consecutive UFC win. In his previous bout, he defeated Ignacio Bahamondes by unanimous decision.

The UFC lightweight Meta Rankings are currently headed by champion Justin Gaethje, while Ilia Topuria is listed as the division's No. 1 contender.