Jake Paul hails Usman Nurmagomedov as the world's best after PFL title defense

The American promoter believes the unbeaten champion would comfortably defeat Justin Gaethje

American boxer, influencer and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) founder Jake Paul showered praise on PFL lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov following his latest title defense, İdman.Biz reports.

Nurmagomedov knocked out American fighter Archie Colgan in the first round of the PFL event in New York, successfully defending his lightweight title for the second consecutive time.

Speaking inside the cage after the fight, Paul described the Dagestani star as the best fighter in the world.

"I'm impressed. This guy is the best in the world. Justin Gaethje, I love you, but he would beat you easily," Paul said.

The victory extended Nurmagomedov's unbeaten professional MMA record to 22-0 and further strengthened his status as one of the top lightweight fighters in the sport.