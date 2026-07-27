Conor McGregor ruled out for a year after knee injury

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor will be sidelined for approximately one year after suffering a serious knee injury.

According to İdman.Biz, UFC president Dana White confirmed the news during the post-event press conference.

McGregor made his long-awaited return to the Octagon on July 12, ending a five-year absence from competition. However, his comeback lasted only 69 seconds as his fight against Max Holloway was stopped after the Irishman sustained a severe knee injury.

Medical examinations revealed that McGregor damaged both his meniscus and anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), ruling him out of action for an extended period.

"We spoke with him on FaceTime tonight. You know, Conor McGregor is out for a year," White said.

The injury is another major setback for the 38-year-old, who had been aiming to revive his UFC career after several years away from the sport. His latest return had generated significant global interest, but fans will now have to wait until at least 2027 to see the former lightweight and featherweight champion compete again.