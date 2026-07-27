27 July 2026
EN

Conor McGregor ruled out for a year after knee injury

MMA
News
27 July 2026 09:32
39
Conor McGregor ruled out for a year after knee injury

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor will be sidelined for approximately one year after suffering a serious knee injury.

According to İdman.Biz, UFC president Dana White confirmed the news during the post-event press conference.

McGregor made his long-awaited return to the Octagon on July 12, ending a five-year absence from competition. However, his comeback lasted only 69 seconds as his fight against Max Holloway was stopped after the Irishman sustained a severe knee injury.

Medical examinations revealed that McGregor damaged both his meniscus and anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), ruling him out of action for an extended period.

"We spoke with him on FaceTime tonight. You know, Conor McGregor is out for a year," White said.

The injury is another major setback for the 38-year-old, who had been aiming to revive his UFC career after several years away from the sport. His latest return had generated significant global interest, but fans will now have to wait until at least 2027 to see the former lightweight and featherweight champion compete again.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Dana White blasts fighter over Michelle Obama remark
25 July 09:30
MMA

Dana White blasts fighter over Michelle Obama remark

UFC president called Josh Hokit's claim "disgusting" but insisted freedom of speech must be protected
Ilia Topuria fan reveals she bought $13,700 stool, not Paddy Pimblett
21 July 11:51
MMA

Ilia Topuria fan reveals she bought $13,700 stool, not Paddy Pimblett

The red stool used during Topuria’s fight with Justin Gaethje was sold as a UFC Freedom 250 collectible
McGregor denies drug abuse rumors after UFC comeback defeat
18 July 15:27
MMA

McGregor denies drug abuse rumors after UFC comeback defeat

The former UFC champion says he has never used mind-altering substances and is focused on surgery and recovery
Azerbaijan's McGregor: How Osmanli became the star of The Ultimate Fighter - IDMAN.BIZ REVIEW
18 July 13:59
MMA

Azerbaijan's McGregor: How Osmanli became the star of The Ultimate Fighter - IDMAN.BIZ REVIEW

The Azerbaijani fighter not only secured an impressive debut victory but also caught the attention of UFC president Dana White
Azerbaijan MMA vice-president questions level of professional fighters
17 July 15:14
MMA

Azerbaijan MMA vice-president questions level of professional fighters

Shahriyar Abbasov says the country's MMA system must be rebuilt from the amateur level
Former Baku co-main event fighter leaves UFC after defeat in Azerbaijan
15 July 14:09
MMA

Former Baku co-main event fighter leaves UFC after defeat in Azerbaijan

Michel Pereira's final appearance in the promotion came at the UFC event in Baku

Most read

Spain's world champions enjoy Ibiza getaway after World Cup triumph - VIDEO
25 July 10:40
Football

Spain's world champions enjoy Ibiza getaway after World Cup triumph - VIDEO

Marcos Llorente and Ferran Torres are spending their vacation on the famous Spanish island ahead of the new season
Gianluigi Donnarumma marries childhood sweetheart in Italy
25 July 13:01
World football

Gianluigi Donnarumma marries childhood sweetheart in Italy

Pep Guardiola, Erling Haaland and several Italy internationals attended the Manchester City goalkeeper’s wedding ceremony
Al Hilal face major obstacles in pursuit of Dembele
24 July 17:49
World football

Al Hilal face major obstacles in pursuit of Dembele

PSG reportedly value the France star at more than €100 million
Vozinha joins Colo-Colo after standout World Cup campaign
25 July 16:45
Football

Vozinha joins Colo-Colo after standout World Cup campaign

Cape Verde veteran goalkeeper signs an 18-month deal with the Chilean giants as a free agent