Former Baku co-main event fighter leaves UFC after defeat in Azerbaijan

Brazilian MMA fighter Michel Pereira has officially parted ways with the UFC, with his final appearance in the promotion coming at the organization's event in Baku.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing MMA Fighting insider Guilherme Cruz, Pereira signed a one-fight extension with the UFC after his previous contract expired. That bout turned out to be his last, as he lost by unanimous decision to Russia's Sharabutdin "Shara Bullet" Magomedov at the UFC event in Baku.

The fight served as the co-main event of the evening and was later awarded "Fight of the Night." Both fighters received a $100,000 bonus for their performance.

Following the contest, Pereira strongly criticized the officiating, claiming that his opponent poked him in the eye and pulled his hair during the fight without being penalized.

The 35-year-old Brazilian leaves the UFC with a record of 10 wins and six losses in 16 appearances for the promotion. He also lost four of his last five fights before his departure.

Pereira was one of the biggest stars on the UFC Baku card, making his departure from the promotion especially noteworthy for Azerbaijani fans, as his final UFC fight took place at the organization's second event in the country.

In the main event of the evening in Baku, Azerbaijani fighter Rafael Fiziev defeated Mexico's Manuel Torres by knockout in the second round.