10 July 2026
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Eight charged over alleged terror plot targeting White House UFC event

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10 July 2026 10:31
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Eight charged over alleged terror plot targeting White House UFC event

Eight people have been indicted in the United States over an alleged terrorist plot targeting the UFC Freedom 250 event held on the South Lawn of the White House, İdman.Biz reports.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a federal grand jury charged the suspects with providing material support to terrorists and conspiring to assassinate government officials. Prosecutors allege the group planned a large-scale attack on the June 14 event using explosive-laden drones to trigger panic before opening fire on fleeing spectators with sniper rifles.

Investigators say the alleged targets included U.S. President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, businessman Elon Musk and other high-ranking officials who were expected to attend the event. The FBI reportedly disrupted the plot four days before the tournament, while the eighth suspect, who allegedly was assigned the role of a sniper, was arrested later during the investigation.

If convicted, the defendants could face prison sentences ranging from 15 years to life, according to the indictment.

The UFC Freedom 250 event attracted global attention as it became the first UFC tournament staged on the White House grounds. The main event saw Justin Gaethje defeat Ilia Topuria by corner stoppage after the fourth round, while Ciryl Gane knocked out Alex Pereira in the co-main event.

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