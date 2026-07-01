1 July 2026
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Russian fighter who defeated Azerbaijani MMA star killed in Ukraine

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1 July 2026 17:59
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Russian fighter who defeated Azerbaijani MMA star killed in Ukraine

Russian mixed martial artist Jihad Yunusov, who previously defeated prominent Azerbaijani fighter Vugar Karamov, has been killed while fighting in Ukraine.

As İdman.Biz reports, citing the SHOT Telegram channel, Yunusov spent less than a month on the front line. According to the source, he was killed during an offensive while serving with a Russian assault unit.

Yunusov faced Azerbaijani fighter Vugar Karamov on September 21, 2013, at Oplot Challenge 80 in Kharkiv, Ukraine. On that occasion, the Russian won by unanimous decision.

Karamov is one of Azerbaijan's most accomplished MMA fighters. He has competed in the Japanese promotion Rizin, as well as Bellator, WWFC and several other international organizations. The Azerbaijani is a world and European pankration champion. In November 2023, he challenged for the title at Rizin Landmark 7 in Azerbaijan in Baku, where he lost to Japan's Chihiro Suzuki by first-round technical knockout.

Earlier this year, Yunusov became the subject of a high-profile scandal. In mid-May, he allegedly attacked two female neighbours in the stairwell of an apartment building in Grozny. The dispute reportedly began over a surveillance camera installed by the neighbours. According to media reports, Yunusov threw coffee into the face of an elderly woman before assaulting her. He then struck another woman who attempted to intervene.

Following the incident, Yunusov was expelled from the Akhmat fight club. At the end of May, he announced that he was leaving to fight in the war in Ukraine.

During his professional MMA career, Yunusov fought 27 bouts, recording 19 victories and eight defeats.

Idman.Biz
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