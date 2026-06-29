30 June 2026
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Azerbaijani fighter submits Chinese opponent to win at YFU 95 - PHOTO

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29 June 2026 18:34
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Azerbaijani fighter submits Chinese opponent to win at YFU 95

Azerbaijani MMA fighter Mirmehdi Miriev claimed an impressive victory at the YFU 95 tournament held in Zhengzhou, China.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Youth and Sports, Miriev competed in the 66 kg weight division.

His opponent was Chinese fighter Huibo Ding, but the bout ended quickly as the Azerbaijani showcased his grappling skills.

Miriev secured the victory in the opening round by forcing Ding to submit with an armbar, adding another international success to his record.

The result continues a positive run for Azerbaijani mixed martial artists, who have enjoyed several notable victories on the international stage in recent weeks.

Idman.Biz
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