4 July 2026
EN

Trump welcomes UFC champion Gaethje to the Oval Office after historic title win

MMA
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4 July 2026 16:01
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Trump welcomes UFC champion Gaethje to the Oval Office after historic title win

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed newly crowned UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje and his parents to the Oval Office at the White House following the American's historic title victory.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Gaethje captured the UFC lightweight championship on June 15 by defeating the previously unbeaten Ilia Topuria via technical knockout at UFC Freedom 250, a landmark event held on the White House grounds.

Trump later shared a photo from the meeting on social media and congratulated the champion.

"Justin Gaethje came to the Oval Office with his parents to celebrate his great victory. It was one of the highest-rated fights in television history, and what a fight it was! It is a great honor to welcome a champion. He defeated a truly great fighter who had never lost before," Trump wrote.

Gaethje's victory ended Topuria's undefeated professional record and marked one of the biggest wins of the American's career. The event itself attracted worldwide attention as it became the first UFC card ever staged at the White House, making Gaethje's triumph a memorable chapter in both UFC and American sports history.

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