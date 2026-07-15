McGregor vows to return after UFC 329 defeat - VIDEO

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor has issued a defiant message after his loss to Max Holloway at UFC 329 in Las Vegas.
As reported by İdman.Biz, the Irish star posted a short video on social media, promising that he will return to competition following the injury that forced him out of the fight.
"We will be back! We will be back! Let's go. In the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen," McGregor said in the video.
McGregor's bout against Holloway ended just two minutes into the opening round when the Irishman was unable to continue because of an injury, handing the American a victory by retirement.
The defeat marked another setback for one of the biggest names in mixed martial arts. McGregor remains one of the UFC's most recognizable athletes and a former champion in both the featherweight and lightweight divisions.
The 37-year-old has fought 29 professional MMA bouts, recording 22 victories and seven defeats.
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