Azerbaijan's McGregor: How Osmanli became the star of The Ultimate Fighter - IDMAN.BIZ REVIEW

The victory of Azerbaijani MMA fighter Magomedali Osmanli over Artem Belakh was not the only highlight of the fourth episode of the legendary UFC reality show The Ultimate Fighter 34.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the episode revealed previously unknown details about Osmanli's family history, his relationships with other contestants, and his behavior outside the Octagon. In addition, one of his teammates compared the Azerbaijani prospect to Conor McGregor, while the official The Ultimate Fighter account even used that comparison in the title of one of its videos.

One of the biggest surprises was Osmanli's family story. In Episode 4, the 21-year-old fighter revealed that his father had once been a millionaire. However, while Magomedali was still a child, the family lost its fortune because of mistakes made by his father. As a result, they were forced to sell their house and car, leaving them with almost nothing. During those difficult times, it was his uncle who supported the future fighter.

A vivid description of the Azerbaijani's personality came from Michael Bisping's teammate Xavier Franklin. According to him, Osmanli enjoys talking to opponents, has a huge ego, and openly declares that he is better than everyone else in the competition.

At the same time, Franklin stressed that away from confrontations Magomedali is actually a good person. However, everything changes once the cameras start rolling.

"When the cameras come on, he just turns into Conor McGregor," the American fighter said.

The comparison quickly spread to the show's official platforms. The Ultimate Fighter account posted a video about Osmanli asking whether he could become "the next Conor McGregor," while highlighting the praise the Azerbaijani received following his impressive performance.

Michael Bisping also openly praised his fighter. Before the bout against Belakh, the former UFC champion described Osmanli as an incredible athlete and emphasized that his confidence was exceptionally high.

That confidence, however, repeatedly led to tense situations. According to Franklin, members of Daniel Cormier's team constantly tried to provoke their rivals, with Magomedali becoming one of their main targets.

The situation reached its peak during the official weigh-in. After another verbal exchange, Osmanli threw several bottles toward Cormier's team. The incident nearly escalated into a mass brawl, forcing Bisping to personally calm down the Azerbaijani fighter. Franklin insisted that the tension shown on television was genuine and not manufactured for the reality show. According to him, there was real animosity between the two teams throughout filming.

Behind Osmanli's outspoken personality lies an impressive ability to analyze opponents. Even before the fight, he noticed that Belakh was struggling badly with his weight cut. On the morning of the official weigh-in, Cormier's No. 1 pick still had around seven pounds (more than three kilograms) left to lose.

According to Franklin, Magomedali predicted that the brutal weight cut would quickly drain Belakh's energy. The Azerbaijani planned to apply relentless pressure, force his opponent to work at a high pace, attack the body, and eventually finish the fight early. Franklin said Osmanli predicted the bout almost exactly as it unfolded. Belakh faded quickly, allowing Magomedali to take his back and secure a first-round submission.

After the fight, UFC president Dana White praised the Azerbaijani for showing no fear and making a serious statement in the competition with his performance. Osmanli himself then addressed the UFC boss, demanding to be given a contract.

Another unusual moment occurred during a team trail run at Adrenaline Mountain near Las Vegas. Osmanli and Franklin were the first to complete the route and return. Soon afterward, the participants realized that women's strawweight contestant Mackenzie Stiller had gone missing after taking the wrong path.

Osmanli joined the group that raised the alarm and began searching for the missing fighter. Part of the team and coaching staff headed back along the trail. Fortunately, Stiller soon emerged from around a bend. It turned out she had misunderstood the directions and continued running straight instead of making a turn. She was found unharmed and safely reunited with the rest of the group.

It is worth noting that following his victory over Belakh, Osmanli advanced to the men's tournament semifinals. Joining him in the next round are Christian Strong from Team Cormier and Magomedali's teammate from Team Bisping, Ilimbek Akylbek Uulu. The Azerbaijani's semifinal opponent will be determined after the completion of the quarterfinal stage. The finalists of The Ultimate Fighter 34 will compete for UFC contracts, although the dates of the championship bouts have not yet been announced.

Osmanli has already established himself as one of the breakout personalities of this season. His story combines family hardship, tactical intelligence, charismatic confidence, and an ability to create drama wherever he goes. His victory over Team Cormier's top pick earned him a place in the semifinals, while comparisons with McGregor suggest the show's producers see him not only as a promising fighter but also as a personality capable of attracting fans — something that is extremely valuable for the UFC.