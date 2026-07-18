20 July 2026
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McGregor denies drug abuse rumors after UFC comeback defeat

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18 July 2026 15:27
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McGregor denies drug abuse rumors after UFC comeback defeat

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor has dismissed rumors accusing him of drug abuse following his long-awaited return to the Octagon, İdman.Biz reports.

McGregor suffered a defeat to Max Holloway in his first fight in five years after sustaining a knee injury just two minutes into the contest.

Responding to speculation on social media, the Irish fighter strongly denied using drugs.

"Drugs? Nonsense. My hematocrit was 48% — the engine was ready to go the full distance with ease.

I have never taken, and I never intend to take, mind-altering substances. If the fight had gone differently or simply taken place as planned, I might have allowed myself to return to that lifestyle. But things turned out differently, so now I'm waiting for surgery and planning my recovery. There are no substances in my body. I need more time living under the strictest discipline. I actually enjoy that disciplined life even more — it makes me happy," McGregor wrote.

The 38-year-old has not competed regularly in recent years due to injuries, and his latest setback means another lengthy spell on the sidelines as he prepares for surgery and rehabilitation.

Idman.Biz
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