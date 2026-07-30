30 July 2026
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Jon Jones chooses between Makhachev and Khabib, Messi and Ronaldo

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30 July 2026 11:14
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Jon Jones chooses between Makhachev and Khabib, Messi and Ronaldo

American UFC legend Jon Jones took part in an unusual quick-fire challenge, choosing his favourite between pairs of legendary athletes.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Jones was asked to make his choices during an interview with ALF Global.

When asked to choose between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev, the former UFC champion picked Makhachev.

“Islam,” Jones replied.

The American also had to choose between football superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

“Messi. Only because he plays in the United States,” Jones explained.

However, Jones struggled when presented with a choice between MMA legends Fedor Emelianenko and Anderson Silva.

“Oh, don't make me do this! I love them both,” he said.

In another comparison, Jones was asked to pick between Ilia Topuria and Conor McGregor, with the American choosing the Georgian-Spanish UFC star.

“Ilia,” Jones answered.

Makhachev is scheduled to return to the Octagon on August 16, when the Russian will face Ireland's Ian Machado Garry in a UFC welterweight title fight at UFC 330 in Philadelphia, United States.

Idman.Biz
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