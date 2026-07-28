Tofiq Musayev's opponent: "He's a tough fighter, we're in for a great fight"

Slovak MMA fighter Ludovit Klein has shared his thoughts on his upcoming bout against Azerbaijan's Tofiq Musayev.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the lightweight contest will take place on August 1 at UFC Fight Night in Belgrade.

Klein spoke highly of Musayev's experience and accomplishments, stressing that he has great respect for the Azerbaijani veteran.

"He's a very experienced fighter, not only in the UFC but also in other organizations. He has a lot of fights under his belt, and I think he's well known. He's a tough fighter. We're in for a very good fight," the Slovak told TV Markíza.

The bout will mark Klein's first appearance since his hard-fought victory over Poland's Mateusz Rebecki at UFC 321 in October 2025. The Slovak earned a majority decision despite suffering a fractured bone near his right ankle along with a dislocated joint in the third round. Fighting through severe pain, he lasted until the final horn before undergoing surgery.

Slovak sports media have described Musayev as an extremely dangerous opponent. They point to his aggressive fighting style, physical strength and ability to punish even the slightest mistake on the feet. Journalists have also highlighted that 18 of Musayev's 23 professional victories have come by knockout or technical knockout. At the same time, the Azerbaijani has been stopped by knockout only once in his career.

Despite Musayev's reputation, bookmakers have installed Klein as the favourite. As of July 28, the Slovak is priced at around 1.40 to win, while Musayev's odds stand at approximately 2.80.

The fight will be Musayev's third appearance in the UFC. He made his promotional debut in June 2025 at the organization's first-ever event in Baku, where he was submitted in the opening round by Kyrgyz fighter Myktybek Orolbai.

Musayev claimed his first UFC victory in March this year in Seattle, defeating Chile's Ignacio Bahamondes by unanimous decision. After the fight, the Azerbaijani revealed that he had suffered a broken hand during the contest but continued fighting and went on to secure the win.