Chelsea top transfer income rankings since 2020

Chelsea have generated more income from player sales than any other football club since 2020, as reported by İdman.Biz.
The London club has earned €1.27 billion through outgoing transfers during the period. Benfica rank second with €885.52 million, followed by RB Leipzig on €826.92 million.
The top 10 clubs by transfer income since 2020 are:
- Chelsea – €1.27bn
- Benfica – €885.52m
- RB Leipzig – €826.92m
- Atalanta – €767.21m
- Aston Villa – €758.45m
- Rennes – €731.58m
- Wolverhampton Wanderers – €731.47m
- Manchester City – €730.72m
- Brighton & Hove Albion – €709.74m
- Paris Saint-Germain – €611.05m