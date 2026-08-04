Former Neftchi striker set for Turkish Super Lig move

Brazilian striker Mateus Saldanha, a former Neftchi forward, is close to joining Turkish Super Lig side Gençlerbirliği, as reported by İdman.Biz, citing Turkish journalist Reşat Can Özbudak.

The Ankara-based club has submitted an official offer for the 26-year-old striker. The parties are reportedly still negotiating the financial terms and the length of the contract. If an agreement is reached, Saldanha will join Gençlerbirliği ahead of the new season.

The Brazilian is currently under contract with UAE club Al Wasl. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Sharjah, where he failed to score in nine appearances.

Saldanha played for Neftchi between January and July 2023, scoring five goals in 17 Azerbaijan Premier League matches. He later featured for Serbia's Partizan and Hungary's Ferencváros before completing a €5 million move to Al Wasl in 2025.

According to Transfermarkt, Saldanha's current market value is estimated at €3.5 million.

The Brazilian striker was also linked with Qarabag during this summer's transfer window.