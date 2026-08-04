4 August 2026
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Akhundzade yet to agree personal terms with Erzurumspor

Azerbaijan football
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4 August 2026 14:05
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Akhundzade yet to agree personal terms with Erzurumspor

The personal terms of Nariman Akhundzade's proposed move to Turkish club Erzurumspor have not yet been finalised, as reported by İdman.Biz.

The update was provided by the 22-year-old Azerbaijan international's agent, Tural Askerov, who said Erzurumspor had already reached an agreement with MLS side Columbus Crew over the transfer.

"The parties were a little too quick to announce Nariman Akhundzade's transfer. The move is indeed under discussion, and the clubs have reached an agreement. However, there is still no final agreement on the terms of the player's personal contract," Askerov said.

Erzurumspor are looking to sign the striker on a one-year loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the deal.

Akhundzade joined Columbus Crew from Qarabag in February 2026. His contract with the American club runs for three and a half years.

Idman.Biz
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