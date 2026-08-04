Rafael Benitez emerges as leading candidate for Algeria job

Spanish coach Rafael Benítez has emerged as the leading candidate to become the new head coach of the Algeria national team, as reported by İdman.Biz, citing journalist Romain Molina.

The Algerian Football Federation reportedly views the 66-year-old as its preferred choice for the position.

Benítez is expected to replace Vladimir Petkovic, who was dismissed after 29 months in charge of the national team.

According to the report, the federation's shortlist also includes José Peseiro and Roberto Martínez.