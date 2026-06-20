20 June 2026
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Barcelona sign Ecuadorian prospect Josue Caicedo from LDU Quito

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20 June 2026 14:20
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Barcelona sign Ecuadorian prospect Josue Caicedo from LDU Quito

Barcelona have completed the signing of highly rated Ecuadorian youngster Josue Caicedo from LDU Quito, according to Spanish media reports, Idman.Biz reports.

The 18-year-old left-sided winger joins the Catalan giants on an initial loan deal. Barcelona will have the option to make the transfer permanent for €2.5 million, while certain conditions could make the purchase clause mandatory.

Caicedo is expected to begin his career in Spain with Barcelona Atlètic, the club's reserve team. However, Barcelona's coaching staff reportedly view him as a player with significant long-term potential and will closely monitor his development.

The move marks the Ecuadorian's first experience in European football. Despite his young age, Caicedo has already broken into LDU Quito's senior squad and is regarded as one of the most promising players in his position in South America.

During the current season, he made 10 appearances for LDU Quito's first team and contributed one assist. His performances attracted attention from several clubs, but Barcelona moved quickly to secure the talented youngster.

Barcelona continue to invest in emerging talent from Latin America as part of their long-term strategy to strengthen the club's future prospects while managing financial constraints.

Idman.Biz
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