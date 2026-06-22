22 June 2026
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Neftchi complete Gustavo Klismahn signing for €300,000

Azerbaijan football
News
22 June 2026 11:11
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Neftchi complete Gustavo Klismahn signing for €300,000

The financial details of Gustavo Klismahn's transfer from Santa Clara to Neftchi have been disclosed.

According to İdman.Biz, citing Portuguese outlet Record, the Baku club paid a transfer fee to secure the services of the Brazilian midfielder.

Santa Clara had reportedly hoped to earn at least €500,000 from the sale of the 26-year-old player. However, after negotiations between the clubs, the parties agreed on a transfer fee of €300,000.

As a result, Klismahn joined Neftchi for €300,000, making him one of the club's notable additions ahead of the new season.

The Brazilian midfielder recently signed a 2+1-year contract with the Azerbaijani side as Neftchi continue to strengthen their squad for domestic and European competition.

Klismahn spent the last seasons in Portugal, where he gained valuable experience with Santa Clara. Neftchi, one of Azerbaijan's most successful clubs, are aiming to return to the top positions in the Azerbaijan Premier League and make a strong impact in European competitions.

Idman.Biz
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