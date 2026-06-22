Jafarquliyev returns to Qarabag first team after disciplinary exclusion

Elvin Jafarquliyev has been reinstated to Qarabag's first-team squad following a disciplinary suspension.

According to İdman.Biz, the defender took part in the team's training session today, marking his return to the senior squad.

Jafarquliyev has also travelled with Qarabag to Austria, where the Azerbaijani champions are currently holding their pre-season training camp ahead of the new campaign.

The defender had been excluded from the first team by head coach Gurban Gurbanov following a breach of disciplinary rules. The decision came after Qarabag's Misli Premier League match against Shamakhi in the 27th round of the season.

Jafarquliyev was not the only player sanctioned at the time, as Abbas Huseynov was also removed from the first-team setup for disciplinary reasons.

Qarabag are preparing for another busy season, which will include their domestic title defence and a new UEFA Champions League qualifying campaign. The return of Jafarquliyev strengthens the squad's options as the club intensifies preparations for the upcoming challenges.