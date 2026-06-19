19 June 2026
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Vestri ask fans about potential trip to Baku for Qarabag clash - PHOTO

Azerbaijan football
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19 June 2026 10:28
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Vestri ask fans about potential trip to Baku for Qarabag clash

Icelandic club Vestri has reached out to its supporters regarding a possible trip to Baku for the UEFA Europa League first qualifying round match against Qarabag.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the club published a message on its official social media accounts to gauge fan interest in traveling to Azerbaijan for the European fixture.

In the statement, Vestri invited supporters to express their willingness to make the journey and revealed preliminary estimates for travel costs.

“Ready to go to Baku? Vestri is exploring the best travel options for our European cup match in Azerbaijan. If you are interested in a football trip to Baku, let us know. Flight costs are expected to be around 200,000-250,000 Icelandic krona,” the club wrote.

Vestri also encouraged fans to share their thoughts in the comments section so that the feasibility of organizing the trip could be assessed.

The tie will mark one of the biggest European matches in Vestri's history. The Icelandic side will face Azerbaijani champions Qarabag in the opening qualifying round of the Europa League, with the first leg scheduled to take place in Baku on July 9 and the return match set for July 16 in Iceland.

Qarabag are regular participants in UEFA competitions and have extensive experience on the European stage, while Vestri will be looking to make a memorable impression against one of the strongest clubs in the region.

Idman.Biz
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