Superstars take center stage at World Cup 2026: Messi, Mbappe and Haaland enter the fray

The 2026 FIFA World Cup enters its sixth matchday today.

As reported by İdman.Biz, after a day in which all four matches ended in draws, the tournament welcomes several of its biggest stars. France and Argentina begin their campaigns, Norway return to the World Cup with Erling Haaland leading the attack, while Jordan prepare for their historic debut on football’s biggest stage.

Groups I and J will get underway today. While all four fixtures feature clear favorites on paper, the opening days of the tournament have already shown that reputation alone guarantees nothing.

France vs Senegal (June 16, 23:00 Baku time)

One of the headline matches of the day will take place in Group I as France begin their World Cup journey against Senegal. For Didier Deschamps’ side, it is another attempt to reach the summit of world football after finishing runners-up at Qatar 2022. For Senegal, it is an opportunity to revisit one of the most memorable moments in the history of African football.

The two teams famously met at the 2002 World Cup, when Senegal stunned defending champions France 1-0 in the opening match of the tournament. Papa Bouba Diop’s winning goal became one of the iconic moments of that World Cup, while France were eliminated in the group stage. Current Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw was part of the squad at that tournament.

Deschamps has insisted that the upcoming clash is not about revenge, noting that many members of the current French squad were not even born when that match took place. Nevertheless, the storyline remains compelling. France arrive as one of the favorites for the title, with Kylian Mbappe once again expected to lead the charge, while Senegal remain one of Africa’s strongest and most physically imposing teams.

France hold the advantage in terms of squad depth, tournament experience and individual quality. However, Senegal possess the tools to make life difficult, particularly through their athleticism, transitions and ability to exploit space behind opposing defenses.

Iraq vs Norway (June 17, 02:00)

The second Group I fixture features two nations returning to the World Cup after lengthy absences. Iraq are appearing at the tournament for the first time since 1986, while Norway return for the first time since 1998.

The spotlight will inevitably fall on Erling Haaland. The Manchester City striker scored 16 goals in eight European qualifying matches and remains Norway’s main attacking weapon. Alongside him, players such as Martin Odegaard and Antonio Nusa have transformed Norway into a more technically gifted and versatile side than previous generations.

Iraq, coached by Graham Arnold, completed a long road to qualification by defeating Bolivia in the intercontinental play-off. Arnold has previous World Cup success with underdogs, having guided Australia to the knockout stage in 2022. Iraq are expected to rely on defensive organization, physical battles and quick counterattacks led by Aymen Hussein.

The two nations have never previously met at a major tournament.

Argentina vs Algeria (June 17, 05:00)

Defending champions Argentina begin their title defense against Algeria in Group J.

All eyes will be on Lionel Messi, with the match expected to mark his 200th appearance for the national team and potentially another chapter in what could be his final World Cup campaign.

Argentina arrive with much of the core squad that lifted the trophy in Qatar. Head coach Lionel Scaloni has retained the backbone of the team while adding fresh options in attack and midfield. Recent reports suggest that Julian Alvarez has recovered from an ankle injury, Emiliano Martinez is fit after a finger problem, while Nicolas Tagliafico remains a doubt because of a calf issue.

Algeria, however, should not be viewed as merely a warm-up opponent. Vladimir Petkovic’s side are making their first World Cup appearance since 2014 and enter the tournament on an impressive unbeaten run. Recent victories over the Netherlands and Bolivia have boosted confidence, while the Algerian Football Federation recently extended Petkovic’s contract until 2028.

The teams have met only once before, in a 2007 friendly that Argentina won 4-3, with Messi scoring twice. Argentina are once again favorites, but Scaloni has already reminded his players how their 2022 campaign began with a shock defeat to Saudi Arabia.

Austria vs Jordan (June 17, 08:00)

The sixth matchday concludes with a Group J encounter between Austria and Jordan.

Austria return to the World Cup after a 28-year absence, while Jordan are preparing for the first World Cup match in the nation’s history.

Austria arrive with a clear identity under Ralf Rangnick, who recently extended his contract until 2028. However, the team will be without Christoph Baumgartner, whose thigh injury represents a significant blow to the midfield.

Rangnick has warned against underestimating Jordan. Asian teams have already impressed at this tournament, with South Korea defeating Czechia, Australia overcoming Turkey, Japan drawing with the Netherlands and Qatar earning a point against Switzerland.

Jordan, meanwhile, approach their historic debut without fear. Jamal Sellami’s side scored 32 goals during qualification, and captain Ehsan Haddad has emphasized that the World Cup represents pride rather than pressure. Particular attention will be focused on Mousa Al-Tamari, one of the few Jordanian internationals currently playing in Europe.