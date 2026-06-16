World Cup 2026 already surpasses Qatar 2022 own-goal tally

An unusual statistical trend has emerged at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing Squawka, more own goals have already been scored during the first six matchdays of the tournament than during the entire 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Players have found their own net on three occasions so far. Paraguay's Damian Bobadilla scored an own goal in his team's 1-4 defeat to the United States, Qatar defender Miro Muhaim turned the ball into his own goal during a 1-1 draw against Switzerland, while Egypt's Mohamed Hany also registered an own goal in the 1-1 draw with Belgium.

As a result, the 2026 World Cup has already surpassed the total recorded at Qatar 2022, where only two own goals were scored throughout the tournament.

The all-time World Cup record remains the 2018 tournament in Russia, when players scored 12 own goals. That edition produced an unprecedented number of deflections and defensive errors, setting a benchmark that has not been approached since.

With more than a month of competition still remaining, the current tournament could challenge some of the historical records if the trend continues. The expanded 48-team format has increased the number of matches, creating additional opportunities for statistical milestones to be broken.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico and will conclude on July 19.