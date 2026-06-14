World Cup 2026: Morocco Stuns Brazil

Brazil failed to start their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a victory after being held to a 1-1 draw by Morocco in their opening Group C match.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the encounter at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford ended level after an entertaining battle between the two sides.

Morocco struck first in the 21st minute when Ismael Saibari took advantage of his opportunity and brilliantly lifted the ball over goalkeeper Alisson to give the Atlas Lions the lead.

Brazil responded before halftime. In the 32nd minute, Vinicius Junior found the back of the net to restore parity and ensure the teams went into the break level.

Both sides created chances to snatch victory in the second half, but neither could find a decisive goal as the match ended 1-1.

In the second round of Group C fixtures, Brazil will face Haiti, while Morocco will take on Scotland. Both matches are scheduled for June 20.