Journalist abandons live broadcast to take selfie with Shakira ahead of World Cup opening - VIDEO

Reporter could not resist the chance to meet the global pop star at Mexico City's iconic Azteca Stadium

Argentine journalist Marcelo Benedetto became the star of a viral video ahead of the opening of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, İdman.biz reports, citing TN.

The DSPORTS correspondent was delivering a live report from Mexico City's legendary Azteca Stadium when he suddenly spotted Colombian superstar Shakira arriving at the venue.

During the broadcast, Benedetto unexpectedly interrupted his report and told his colleagues, "I'm going after her," before heading in the direction of the singer. According to the source, the journalist managed to make his way through a security area and approach Shakira to request a selfie.

The singer happily agreed, posing for a photo with the reporter. After returning to the live broadcast, Benedetto proudly showed the picture to his colleagues and viewers, smiling as he shared the moment.

Later, the journalist jokingly compared the encounter to a previous meeting with boxing legend Mike Tyson, suggesting that the selfie with the global music icon ranked among the most memorable moments of his professional career. Benedetto has previously attracted media attention for taking photos with celebrities during major international sporting events.